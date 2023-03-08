Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Bill would permanently offshore ban oil drilling near Florida

FILE - This Sunday, April 10, 2011 picture shows a rig and supply vessel in the Gulf of Mexico,...
FILE - This Sunday, April 10, 2011 picture shows a rig and supply vessel in the Gulf of Mexico, off the cost of Louisiana. A bill to permanently ban oil drilling off Florida coastlines has been filed in Congress.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bill to permanently ban oil drilling off Florida coastlines has been filed in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor and Rep. Vern Buchanan reintroduced the bipartisan Florida Coastal Protection Act to make permanent the moratorium on offshore oil drilling in Florida.

“We must do all we can to protect and improve the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and our oceans,” Castor, a Democrat from Tampa, said in a news release. “In the Sunshine State, clean water and our beautiful beaches are central to our way of life and the cornerstones of our economy, and we know that oil and gas drilling can devastate both our environment and economy.”

Buchanan, a Republican from Sarasota, said the risks associated with offshore drilling are real. “As we learned from the devastating Deepwater Horizon oil explosion in 2010, our state cannot afford another spill that would threaten our economy, our environment and our way of life.”

With our bipartisan bill, Congress has an opportunity to permanently protect our coastal beaches and communities from dangerous offshore drilling,” said Castor.

In 2020, former President Donald Trump issued an executive order to temporarily ban drilling off Florida. President Biden has ordered a review of all existing leasing and permitting related to fossil fuel development. But Castor says more is needed. “Florida’s economy deserves permanent protection,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crew spotted this big guy off the coast of Sarasota.
Boat crew gets a surprise from a great white shark off coast of Sarasota
Fire Truck
Child airlifted after being rescued from pool in Siesta Key
Boxes of frozen food were spilled across I-75
Crash on I-75 ends with assorted frozen foods spilled in median
The new fairways and greens at Bobby Jones Golf Club are taking shape.
Bobby Jones Golf Club on pace to reopen in the fall
Intense Red Tide
Winds Decrease and Change Direction, but Red Tide Remains Intense on the Suncoast

Latest News

Wreckage from a small plane is seen in Lake Hartridge, Florida, on Tuesday.
4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake
Attorney General Moody warns of spring break scams
What's Cooking? - March 8, 2023
What's Cooking? - March 8, 2023
Condos
Discovering the First Condo of the Suncoast