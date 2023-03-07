Advertise With Us
Warm weather continues this work week

Weak cold front for the weekend
Nothing but blue skies for Tuesday
Nothing but blue skies for Tuesday(Cindy Desmond | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The beautiful warm weather is expected to continue through this work week with plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures. High pressure will keep skies generally sunny with only some patchy fog in the morning hours which will quickly burn off by 9 a.m.

The high on Tuesday will be near 80 at the beach and mid to upper 80s as you move further inland. Winds will be out of the NNW at 5-15 mph through the day.

Wednesday we warm up a bit more with a turn of the winds to the NE at 5-15 mph. This will be better for the harmful impacts of the red tide as it will keep it moving more toward the west as opposed to moving into the shoreline. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday looks to be nice and warm as well with highs in the low to mid 80s and a ENE wind at 5-10 mph. Since the winds will be a bit lighter we will see a west coast sea breeze develop which will once again bring the red tide back toward the beaches during the early afternoon and early evening.

Friday those winds turn more toward the south and southwest which isn’t the best for the folks on the beaches as the red tide could once again cause some respiratory problems along the coast. We will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s which is a few degrees above average. There is a 10% chance for a late day shower.

Staying warm through the work week
Staying warm through the work week(WWSB)

Saturday morning a weak cold front will develop and push through during the early morning hours. This will bring breezy conditions along with some increase in clouds and a 30% chance for mainly morning showers. The front will not drop temperatures all that much look for highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and winds out of the west at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. This west wind will not be good for the red tide.

Sunday look for partly cloudy skies along with a 30% chance for a few showers and a high in the low 80s.

