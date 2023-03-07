Sarasota County Schools vote to use McPherson and Jacobson for superintendent search

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District voted unanimously Tuesday to use an Omaha-based firm to help select its newest superintendent.

During an earlier work session, the school board choose three finalists from a list of six to come before the board on March 7 to interview for the job of running the national search process for the next superintendent for Sarasota County Schools. This will replace Interim Superintendent Dr. Allison Foster. Dr. Foster told ABC7 she is interested in the position and feels that she is qualified. Her appointment came after the board cut ties with former Superintendent Brennan Asplen.

In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to use the Omaha-based McPherson and Jacobson to aid in the search and selection process.

The board hopes to see a new superintendent in place by July 1. The search firm will receive $32,500 and is not to exceed $45,900 to conduct the national search.

