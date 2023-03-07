Roberta Laundrie offers explanation of ‘burn after reading’ letter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The mother of Brian Laundrie has offered an explanation of what’s become known as the “burn after reading” letter to her son, saying it was an innocent reference to a book both had read, and not a conspiracy to kill his fiancée, court documents show.

In the letter, Roberta Laundrie, allegedly offers to bring a shovel to help “bury the body,” according to the attorney for the parents of Brian’s fiancee, Gabby Petito.

In an affidavit filed Monday, Roberta Laundrie says she wrote the letter “on or about the end of May 2021,” before Brian and Gabby left on their ill-fated cross country trek that ended in Gabby’ death.

She says certain phrases in the letter, which has never been made public, have been taken out of context. “All of the words taken together and in the context of the reason the letter was written show there is no connection” between Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby’s murder.

Gabby’s parents have filed a civil suit against the Laundries, charging they knew Brian had killed their daughter and said nothing; and were conspiring to help him flee. The suit asks for damages for pain and suffering, accusing the defendants of acting “with great malice or great indifference to the rights of Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt.”

The suit also claims the Laundries refusal to divulge any information about their daughter’s death “exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”

The existence of the letter Roberta and Brian was revealed by Patrick Reilly, the lawyer representing Gabby Petito’s parents in a Dec. 5 letter to Laundrie’s lawyer, Matthew Luka.

The Laundries are asking the judge in the case to block the plantiff’s request for the letter and other documents they consider irrelevant in advance of a civil trial, scheduled for later this year.

In the Dec. 5 correspondence, Reilly argues the request for the letter “is certainly relevant because, again, it goes to the issue of knowledge on the part of your clients of Gabby’s passing and the location of her body. This request certainly would also include the note that Roberta Laundrie wrote to Brian Laundrie when she offered to bring a shovel to help bury the body. This note was released to the custody of Mr. (Steven) Bertolino on Friday, June 24, 2022 by the FBI,” the letter said.

At the time, Bertolino, an attorney and family friend who represented the Laundries when Gabby disappeared, countered, saying Reilly was trying to sensationalize old evidence to bolster his case.

“This information is not new. The FBI had possession of the letter and turned it over to me back in June of 2022 with the other personal items that belonged to Brian,” he said. “Attorney Reilly is trying to further sensationalize the contents of this letter to bolster his case by taking the unrelated comments in the letter out of context. If Mr. Reilly’s allegations had any merit a reasonably intelligent person would think the FBI would have acted on such information.”

The letter explained

In Roberta Laundrie’s affidavit, she said she wrote the letter to her son before their trip because they were “experiencing a difficult period in our relationship.”

The instruction on the envelope, Laundrie contends, is a reference to a book she says Gabby had given Brian, “Burn After Writing,” by Sharon Jones. The book is described as a guide to journaling. In its description on Amazon.com, it touts the benefits of writing your feelings without having to share them with others. “Imagine instead of publicly declaring your feelings for others, you privately declared your feelings for yourself?” it reads.

“Push your limits, reflect on your past, present, and future, and create a secret book that’s about you, and just for you. This is not a diary, and there is no posting required. And when you’re finished, toss it, hide it, or Burn After Writing.”

“I was trying to connect with Brian and repair our relationship as he was planning to leave home -- and I had hoped this letter would remind him how much I loved him,” Roberta wrote in her affidavit.

She also says the other references were references to conversations with friends and family. “These phrases were common enough in our circle of friends and family to describe who you could turn to in the most troubling times of your life,” she wrote.

“While I used words that seem to have a connection with Brian actions and his taking of Gabby’s life, I never would have fathomed the events that unfolded months later ... would reflect the words in my letter.”

The complete affidavit can be read here:

