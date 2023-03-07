Florida Lottery gives grant to Education Foundation of Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has received a grant of $5,000 from the Florida Lottery through the Lighting the Way to a Bright Future grant.

The grant supports the Education Foundation’s work to help low-income students prepare for college, career, and life.

The Education Foundation will reach more low-income students and help them prepare for life after high school by:

· Opening a Student Success Center at Sarasota Military Academy, a free charter school near downtown Sarasota. Students can access comprehensive resources and relationships to prepare for life after graduation, including working one on one with a Student Success Coach to plan for life after graduation.

· Providing a Student Success Coach with deep connections to North Port High School and the surrounding community to meet students where they are and help them identify college and career pathways and prepare for life.

· Offering free SAT/ACT preparation workshops to low-income students at LaunchPad4U.

“For low-income students, a college degree or high-value certification can be life changing,” said Jennifer Vigne, president and CEO of the Education Foundation. “We’re grateful to receive this support from the Florida Lottery so we can help those students who need it most.”

For additional information on the Florida Lottery Bright Futures program, visit: https://www.flalottery.com/brightfutures

