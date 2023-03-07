Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Florida Lottery gives grant to Education Foundation of Sarasota County

Source: The Florida Lottery
Source: The Florida Lottery(Source: The Florida Lottery)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has received a grant of $5,000 from the Florida Lottery through the Lighting the Way to a Bright Future grant.

The grant supports the Education Foundation’s work to help low-income students prepare for college, career, and life.

The Education Foundation will reach more low-income students and help them prepare for life after high school by:

· Opening a Student Success Center at Sarasota Military Academy, a free charter school near downtown Sarasota. Students can access comprehensive resources and relationships to prepare for life after graduation, including working one on one with a Student Success Coach to plan for life after graduation.

· Providing a Student Success Coach with deep connections to North Port High School and the surrounding community to meet students where they are and help them identify college and career pathways and prepare for life.

· Offering free SAT/ACT preparation workshops to low-income students at LaunchPad4U.

“For low-income students, a college degree or high-value certification can be life changing,” said Jennifer Vigne, president and CEO of the Education Foundation. “We’re grateful to receive this support from the Florida Lottery so we can help those students who need it most.”

For additional information on the Florida Lottery Bright Futures program, visit: https://www.flalottery.com/brightfutures

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intense Red Tide
Winds Decrease and Change Direction, but Red Tide Remains Intense on the Suncoast
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter
The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Fatal crash near Bee Ridge Road and I-75
Bradenton Beach mobile homeowners could buy their development that's up for sale.
Mobile home park property in Bradenton Beach being sold, residents concerned they could lose their home
The new fairways and greens at Bobby Jones Golf Club are taking shape.
Bobby Jones Golf Club on pace to reopen in the fall

Latest News

Fire Truck
Pediatric patient airlifted after water rescue in Siesta Key
A bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday morning in Englewood, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Bicyclist killed in Englewood crash
Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to position himself on Tuesday as a champion of conservative causes...
DeSantis to argue U.S. should be like Florida ahead of 2024 bid
The mother of Brian Laundrie has offered an explanation of what's become known as the "burn...
Roberta Laundrie offers explanation of ‘burn after reading’ letter