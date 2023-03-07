Advertise With Us
Exclusive: ABC7 gets look at Mote Marine’s efforts to kill red tide

ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Aquarium and Laboratory has over a dozen effecting methods of combatting red tide. They are in their fourth year of research as part an initiative started by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The six-year initiative is called The Florida Red Tide Mitigation & Technology Development Initiative.

Mote Marine CEO Dr. Michael Crosby said the last two years of research look at effectively deploying the proven methods which can vary depending on where the red tide is located.

“If it’s in a housing development where there are canals, then you would use different kinds of technologies. They could be sprayed on the canals. We’ve looked at using the possibility of autonomous underwater vehicles that could be programmed to actually seek out the red tide, detect it and then deploy,” said Dr. Crosby.

For now, folks will continue dealing with red tide. Timilin Corporation specializes in air quality and SVP George Negron said there are precautions residents can take to minimize symptoms.

“You don’t want to emulate what you have outdoors, indoors. Right, so when we’re out there we’re going to have to brave the environment and just kind of hunker down and deal with it. But when you’re indoors you want to secure your environment because when you spend about eight to ten hours inside of your home, you definitely don’t want to have to deal with those exposure levels,” explained Negron.

Dr. Crosby explained they can’t entirely get rid of red tide and the focus of the research is control. He explained having control over the harmful algae can improve quality of life.

You can read more about Mote’s efforts here.

