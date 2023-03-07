Advertise With Us
Crews searching for pilots after two planes collide in Winter Haven

Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are searching for two pilots after a mid-air collision in Winter Haven.

According to officials with the Winter Haven Police Department, the planes collided over Lake Hartridge around 2 p.m.

Emergency crews are currently searching the lake and are scanning the water. There has been no additional information on how many people were onboard both planes.

Federal officials, including the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, will investigate the plane crash.

