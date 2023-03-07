Crews searching for pilots after two planes collide in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are searching for two pilots after a mid-air collision in Winter Haven.

According to officials with the Winter Haven Police Department, the planes collided over Lake Hartridge around 2 p.m.

Emergency crews are currently searching the lake and are scanning the water. There has been no additional information on how many people were onboard both planes.

Federal officials, including the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, will investigate the plane crash.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.