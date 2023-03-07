Advertise With Us
Pediatric patient airlifted after water rescue in Siesta Key

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders have been dispatched to a water rescue in Siesta Key. Officials confirm the patient is a child.

The Sarasota County Fire Department was called to a report of a water rescue in the 5900 block of Midnight Pass Road. The call came in around 11:47 a.m. on Tuesday.

The child has been flown to the hospital. Crews remain on scene.

This is a developing story.

