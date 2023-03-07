Crash on I-75 ends with assorted frozen foods spilled in median

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A three vehicle crash ended with frozen foods spread across I-75 during morning rush hour.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 6 a.m. in Manatee County near milemarker 232. A semi was traveling south on Interstate 75 in the right lane when it collided with another semi that was disabled and parked on the shoulder with a flat tire.

A third vehicle, a pickup truck, then collided with the first semi and overturned. The first semi truck also overturned spilling hundreds of boxes of assorted frozen foods in the median. The driver of that semi was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes have since reopened.

