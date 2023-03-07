Clearwater Marine Aquarium releases 10 critically endangered sea turtles

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium has released 10 critically endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles on Tuesday at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach.

Each turtle received a clean bill of health from CMA’s veterinary team prior to release into Atlantic waters.

“Clearwater Marine Aquarium is proud to be a leader in marine animal rescue, rehabilitation and release,” said Joe Handy, Chief Executive Officer of CMA. “We are relentless in our mission to save critically endangered species. It’s critical that we share the extraordinary work we do with our community, and how it impacts the world’s oceans. Our talented and dedicated veterinary, animal care and rescue staff work tirelessly to care for at-risk marine animals from around the country and close to home.”

The sea turtles were transferred to CMA for care from the New England Aquarium and National Marine Life Center. They received nearly three months of critical care at CMA following a coldstun event in the northeast that resulted in hundreds of stranded sea turtles.

CMA routinely accepts marine animals from other rehabilitation centers to help ease the burden of care during mass strandings. Cold-stun events happen when water temperatures fall below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. At these low temperatures, sea turtles experience decreased circulation and lethargy, leading to an inability to eat or metabolize food. CMA has rescued more than 1,600 sea turtles since 2010.

