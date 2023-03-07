Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Clearwater Marine Aquarium releases 10 critically endangered sea turtles

10 critically endangered sea turtles were released
10 critically endangered sea turtles were released(CMA)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium has released 10 critically endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles on Tuesday at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach.

Each turtle received a clean bill of health from CMA’s veterinary team prior to release into Atlantic waters.

“Clearwater Marine Aquarium is proud to be a leader in marine animal rescue, rehabilitation and release,” said Joe Handy, Chief Executive Officer of CMA. “We are relentless in our mission to save critically endangered species. It’s critical that we share the extraordinary work we do with our community, and how it impacts the world’s oceans. Our talented and dedicated veterinary, animal care and rescue staff work tirelessly to care for at-risk marine animals from around the country and close to home.”

The sea turtles were transferred to CMA for care from the New England Aquarium and National Marine Life Center. They received nearly three months of critical care at CMA following a coldstun event in the northeast that resulted in hundreds of stranded sea turtles.

CMA routinely accepts marine animals from other rehabilitation centers to help ease the burden of care during mass strandings. Cold-stun events happen when water temperatures fall below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. At these low temperatures, sea turtles experience decreased circulation and lethargy, leading to an inability to eat or metabolize food. CMA has rescued more than 1,600 sea turtles since 2010.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intense Red Tide
Winds Decrease and Change Direction, but Red Tide Remains Intense on the Suncoast
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter
The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Fatal crash near Bee Ridge Road and I-75
Bradenton Beach mobile homeowners could buy their development that's up for sale.
Mobile home park property in Bradenton Beach being sold, residents concerned they could lose their home
The new fairways and greens at Bobby Jones Golf Club are taking shape.
Bobby Jones Golf Club on pace to reopen in the fall

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis opened the annual legislative session Tuesday by touting the state’s...
DeSantis vows to ‘swing for the fences’
Rep. Buchanan talks about bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Fire Truck
Child airlifted after being rescued from pool in Siesta Key
Boxes of frozen food were spilled across I-75
Crash on I-75 ends with assorted frozen foods spilled in median