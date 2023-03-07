Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Biden to host South Korean leader Yoon for 2nd state visit

President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb. 8, 2023, in Washington. With an eye toward the 2024 campaign, Biden ventures to Florida. It's a state defined by its growing retiree population and status as the unofficial headquarters of the modern-day Republican Party. The president sees a chance to use Social Security and Medicare to drive a wedge between GOP lawmakers and their base of older voters who rely on these government programs for income and health insurance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the second state visit of his administration, for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the White House announced on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the April 26 visit, which will include a fancy state dinner, will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and South Korea, ties she said are “critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world.”

Yoon will be joined by first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The U.S. has been trying to strengthen its relationships in Asia as a counterbalance to China’s rising influence. Biden visited South Korea and Japan last year, and he’s prodded the pair of critical U.S. allies to mend relations with each other.

The impasse stems from the history of Japanese colonialism on the Korean peninsula, and Yoon recently announced a plan to resolve longstanding disputes over compensation for slave labor.

Biden said he was encouraged by the development, saying “our countries are stronger — and the world is safer and more prosperous — when we stand together.”

Biden’s first state visit was for French President Emmanuel Macron in December.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intense Red Tide
Winds Decrease and Change Direction, but Red Tide Remains Intense on the Suncoast
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter
The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Fatal crash near Bee Ridge Road and I-75
Bradenton Beach mobile homeowners could buy their development that's up for sale.
Mobile home park property in Bradenton Beach being sold, residents concerned they could lose their home
A North Port man is charged with DUI after he hit a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle...
Troopers nab DUI suspect when he hits patrol car at fatal crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Biden will seek Medicare changes, increase tax rate in new budget
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
JetBlue
Biden administration sues to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines
A bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday morning in Englewood, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Bicyclist killed in Englewood crash