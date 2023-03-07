Advertise With Us
Bicyclist killed in Englewood crash

A bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday morning in Englewood, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday morning in Englewood, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday morning in Englewood, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the man, who has not yet been identified, was attempting to cross State Road 776 near West Palm Grove Avenue at about 6:30 a.m., when he rode into the path of a sedan driven by a 76-year-old Englewood man.

The bicyclist died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor
