Bicyclist killed in Englewood crash

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday morning in Englewood, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the man, who has not yet been identified, was attempting to cross State Road 776 near West Palm Grove Avenue at about 6:30 a.m., when he rode into the path of a sedan driven by a 76-year-old Englewood man.

The bicyclist died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

