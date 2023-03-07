Bengals player’s home part of ‘active’ investigation, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Anderson Township home of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is part of a crime scene that is being investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said Tuesday.

The latest update from the sheriff’s office does not detail how or if Mixon himself is directly involved in the investigation that began Monday.

The investigation started around 8:30 p.m. Monday when deputies were called to the 7900 block of Ayers Road for a report of shots fired, the sheriff’s office explained.

A juvenile was taken from the scene to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. What type of injuries the young person suffered was not detailed.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that a home connected to the 26-year-old running back is part of the crime scene.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were seen entering Mixon’s home early Tuesday, about five hours after responding to the shots fired call.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the 7900 block of Ayers Road, according to the sheriff’s office. They did not say if this was Mixon’s home or a neighbor’s.

They did gather evidence “that will be part of this active investigation” from the home deputies searched, the sheriff’s office explained.

Deputies placed crime scene tape around a home on Ayers Road sometime during the evening.

A neighboring home is the same listed as Joe Mixon’s home address in a warrant for his arrest issued earlier this year on charges that were later dropped. The property has not changed hands since then, according to Hamilton County Auditor records.

There was at least one evidence marker in Mixon’s yard. Deputies extended the crime scene tape across his home around 11 p.m.

A half-hour later, deputies were observed banging on Mixon’s door, loudly identifying themselves as sheriff’s deputies and telling the homeowner to come out.

They allowed a car into the home’s driveway around 12:15 a.m.

A law enforcement officer arrived with an envelope of documents around 1:30 a.m. Several deputies entered the house minutes later. Flashlight beams could be seen around the home. Three deputies entered around 2 a.m. carrying note-taking supplies.

The crime scene tape was taken down around 3:20 a.m., and deputies left without making an arrest.

