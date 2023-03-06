Work on Bobby Jones Golf Club on pace to reopen in the fall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Work on Bobby Jones Golf Club is on pace to open this fall, the City of Sarasota recently announced.

The back nine fairways have been grassed and the greens will be completed when ground temperatures warm to a temperature that allows better growth.

On the front nine, both sprigging and sod installation started last month.

The nine-hole adjustable Gillespie Course is being shaped and will be ready for grass soon.

Construction also began this week on the new driving range and accompanying building, practice green and restrooms. Work will get underway soon on a temporary clubhouse as well as the Gillespie Course starter booth/shop.

Meanwhile, design concepts for the new clubhouse are being created by Fawley Bryan Architecture and will be presented to the City Commission for consideration in the coming months.

The wetlands located on the property have been fully constructed and will be planted with native aquatic shoreline vegetation beginning in April. Bobby Jones is the city’s single largest green space and with the creation of these new wetlands, water quality in the region will be vastly improved with stormwater being filtered as it flows through the property and ultimately into Sarasota Bay.

The city anticipates the golf course will open this fall with infrastructure in place for a 150-acre nature park.

