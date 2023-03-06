Advertise With Us
Winds Decrease and Change Direction, but Red Tide Remains Intense on the Suncoast

ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gusty southerly winds are behind us and a calmer more northerly flow is in the forecast. This may help to lessen the smell of red tide, but it remains prevalent along all Suncoast beaches. Anna Maria Island had the slightest amount of red tide detected, but all coastal areas reported some repiratory irratation. There is also an abundance of dead fish scattered across the tide lines.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s with plenty of sunshine now that a weak cold front has left the area. There may be some very light fog in the early morning on Monday. Expect a high of 83 degrees Monday. Lows will be in the 60s. Rain does not enter the forecast until the end of the week.

