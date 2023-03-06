Advertise With Us
Troopers nab DUI suspect when he hits patrol car at fatal crash

A North Port man is charged with DUI after he hit a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle...
A North Port man is charged with DUI after he hit a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle investigating another DUI crash on I-75, troopers say.(WCJB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man is charged with DUI after he hit a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle investigating another DUI crash on I-75, troopers say.

The dangerous chain of events began March 3, shortly after 8 p.m. when a car heading south in Charlotte County, near Tuckers Grade began driving erratically.

Investigators say the sedan veered from the inside lane into the outside lane, hitting two SUVs. While the first SUV hit was able to stop in the grassy median, the second SUV went into the grass shoulder and overturned. The driver died at the scene.

While troopers were on scene investigating the crash, another sedan drove through the crash scene, collided with a marked Florida Highway Patrol SUV and fled.

The sedan was stopped a short time later and the driver, Guy Spennato, 51, of North Port, was placed under arrest for leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and DUI, and booked into the Charlotte County Jail.

The suspect in the first crash, Drew Stangelo, 25, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, was placed under arrest for DUI manslaughter.

The incident is still under investigation.

