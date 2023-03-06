Advertise With Us
Sheriff: Hernando County shooter was ‘out of touch with reality’

Steve Roosa
Steve Roosa
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - The veteran who officials say shot his neighbors before setting a barn on fire was ‘out of touch with reality’, according to the Hernando County Sheriff.

The crime happened back at a home on Erma Road in Hernando County in February when Steve Roosa shot two people after acting strangely in the previous days. He fled after setting fire to a barn. This ultimately led to a standoff situation that ended with Roosa being shot by a deputy.

One of Roosa’s victims died of his wounds two days afterwards.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said that others had attempted to convince Roosa to seek help for his issues.

“The individual did say he was out of sorts, depressed,” said Nienhuis.

After deputies tracked down Roosa, there was a barricade situation that ended with him exiting the home with a weapon which he pointed at law enforcement. He was shot by SWAT members.

Inside the home, deputies found 12 firearms.

Nienhuis said the situation was “more unusual than our normal incident of this nature.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

