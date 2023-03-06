Several cold fronts will bring changing weather this week and next

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will overtake a stalled front, washing it away, and setting in to motion a weather pattern ensuring sunny skies and warm temperatures for several days. Our daytime highs will be warmer than normal by as much as 8 degrees.

We will stay humid for several days as our winds will continue with a west component. But with winds will also twist a bit more northerly, which should help mitigate the impact of the red tide air issues. We will still have respiratory irritation over the next few days, but it should be not as intense.

Larger weather impacts will follow later this week as a back-door cold front sinks into the area on Wednesday. As high-pressure builds into area behind this front, our winds will develop an easterly flow. this will do two things. It will allow drier air to filter in and reduce humidity late in the work week. The second impact of the east wind will be to further reduce the impacts of red tide by blowing toxins out into the Gulf.

A stronger cold front will approach this weekend, after the 2 AM Sunday time change. Once the front is past to our south, our temperature will fall to normal or below. Some computer guidance suggests that Monday high temperatures could be held to the mid-70s. Stay tuned as we refine this aspect of the long range forecast.

