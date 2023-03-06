Settlement reached between Airport Authority, Sarasota City Commission

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A settlement has been reached after Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority filed a lawsuit against the City of Sarasota regarding an apartment complex set to be built close to SRQ’s busiest runway.

The suit was filed back in Sept. 2022 after the approval of an apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club.

According to SRQ President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Piccolo, putting residential homes in close proximity to the runway is incompatible.

“Prolonged exposure to loud noise can cause hearing damage and other health problems that have been shown by science,” said Piccolo. “The other thing is you can get public issues of people complaining about the noise and there’s nothing we can do for them.”

The area was rezoned for residential use and a small portion was given to Sarasota County so only one commission needed to approve the new apartment, according to City of Sarasota Commissioner Liz Alpert. She said the decision was a no-brainer and would help the supply and demand issues for housing in the city and county.

“All around it is residences and this property would have been one small island where you couldn’t have housing,” said Alpert. “You have housing completely surrounding it and so it made no sense not to approve it.”

In response to the decision the Airport Authority decided to pursue legal action against the city.

The settlement was approved during Monday’s afternoon board meeting alongside the latest airport expansion. The City of Sarasota also approved of the settlement. Piccolo tells ABC7 that the land soon will be re-zoned for commercial use. You can read the settlement terms in full below.

