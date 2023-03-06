Sarasota County Schools allowing parents to walk students to class

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools’ Superintendent is allowing parents to walk their kids to class, even though a policy that would grant them the privilege to do so hasn’t been passed by the school board.

Curtis Lavarello is the Executive Director of the School Safety Advocacy Council and said that privilege could be dangerous.

He explained most school staff members are trained to keep an eye out for unfamiliar faces and report them. However, by allowing unfamiliar faces onto school property unattended—he worries it will bring desensitization to this training causing wrongdoers to slip through the cracks.

“Times have changed. With that change we have to adapt and make sure we’re doing all we can to keep kids safe,” said Lavarello. “It’s really just a policy that—there’s so many different ways students can be engaged with their teachers and their parents. This is not one that should really be considered.”

He also said the time of day those parents would be allowed on campus is not ideal.

“Those morning hours, what we’ve seen historically when those events occur—a big portion of critical incidents that occur on school property occur in those early morning hours of school. It adds a lot of complexity both, not only to the school and the administration but if law enforcement had to respond,” said Lavarello.

Sara Floyd has a kindergartner who she walks to school every day. She said he’s enjoyed having the independence upon leaving her in the schoolyard and walking himself to class.

While she isn’t necessarily worried about parents walking their kids to class she said going through the procedure every day isn’t worth it to her.

“You do have to check-in through the front gate, show your ID, get a badge—honestly, that just seems like way too much effort,” said Floyd.

However, parents like Lindsay Howell say they believe the district should reconsider this decision, especially after Parkland.

“Things I think need to be protected are policies made after Parkland because something happened and policies were made because of it,” said Howell. “I believe in parent involvement, but I also believe there’s a beauty to not disrupting the start of a school day.”

Sarasota County Schools Board Member Tom Edwards agreed that the district shouldn’t be messing with a policy meant to protect students.

“The security issue is about everyone arriving at the most hectic time of the day trying to get through the security clearance of Raptor,” said Edwards. “Can someone slip in that is not supposed to be there? That’s what our security concerns are.”

ABC7 reached out to the superintendent for comment but was told she was busy. According to a representative from the school district, a total of 161 parents walked their kids to class on Monday.

They also added, the next time the board could potentially meet to make this policy permanent would be March 21st.

