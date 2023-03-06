Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County Road 681 when he was hit by a 1997 Dodge pickup.(Michigan State Police)
By 16 News Now and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) – A road worker was struck and killed Friday morning while directing traffic in Michigan, officials said.

According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County Road 681 when he was hit by a 1997 Dodge pickup.

The road worker was identified as 58-year-old Rene Rangel.

MSP said investigation revealed that the driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old man, failed to follow traffic controls while attempting to pass a stopped vehicle. That’s when he struck Rangel and rear-ended the stopped vehicle, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Police said they believe drugs were a factor, but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter
PC
Red tide is high, rain chances stay low!
Bradenton Beach mobile homeowners could buy their development that's up for sale.
Mobile home park property in Bradenton Beach being sold, residents concerned they could lose their home
Three suspects entered the victim’s residence, ransacked the home, and stole jewelry, cash and...
Bradenton Police Department looking for suspects of home invasion
If you have any information concerning his whereabout call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Silver Alert for Sarasota man

Latest News

Patients can get sticker shock after visiting the ER, sometimes finding even small procedures...
Costly Care: Unexpected medical bill from ER leaves one woman pushing for reform
Investigators identified a woman who had been found shot to death nearly 45 years ago in...
Woman killed in 1978 identified; son thanks police, Massachusetts town
President Joe Biden spoke to the International Association of Firefighters meeting on Monday.
Biden to firefighters: 'I have your back'
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 US citizens kidnapped in Mexico border city amid shootout
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB