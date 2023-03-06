Manatee sheriff asking for help in finding shooting suspect
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help is identifying a suspect involved in a Feb. 25 shooting.
Detectives say the incident happened at 1:50 a.m. outside the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub. Surveillance video shows a white male described as stocky, with brown hair, beard and glasses. The suspect fired a gun into the air and fled in a silver Chevy Equinox.
Anyone with information is asked to call 941-747-3011.
