Manatee sheriff asking for help in finding shooting suspect

The Manatee County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help is identifying suspects...
The Manatee County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help is identifying suspects involved in a Feb. 25 shooting.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help is identifying a suspect involved in a Feb. 25 shooting.

Detectives say the incident happened at 1:50 a.m. outside the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub. Surveillance video shows a white male described as stocky, with brown hair, beard and glasses. The suspect fired a gun into the air and fled in a silver Chevy Equinox.

Anyone with information is asked to call 941-747-3011.

