SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department was dispatched to the 1800-block of Oleander St. for the report of a gas line struck in the area.

SCFD crews are on scene and mitigating the leak. TECO has been notified.

Approximately six residences in the immediate area were evacuated.

This story is developing.

