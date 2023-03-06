Fatal Crash near Bee Ridge Rd. and I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash happened just before 6:40 P.M. on Saturday near Bee Ridge Rd. and Interstate I-75.

The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist sustained critical injuries after colliding with the side of the SUV.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.