Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Building high-pressure will bring tranquil weather and then a wind shift will follow that many will enjoy.

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The stalled front that caused moisture to pool in the center of the state yesterday has all but washed away today. High pressure front the eastern Gulf waters will build in and provide a mostly dry start to the work week.

The high will cause winds to blow out of the northwest and, therefore, red tide respiratory irritation is forecast to remain a problem for the first have of the week.

By midweek, a back door cold front will drop down from the northeast and cause a second high pressure area to dominate our weather. This high to our northeast will cause a wind shift to the east that should ease the issues we have been having will the watery eyes and coughing due to the red tide. At least for a while.

And while this weak cold front will not bring much cold air, it will lower late work week humidity and make the air more comfortable.

The bigger treat may come this weekend, after the beginning of Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday. A more significant cold front will move past and drop our temperatures back into the 70s. Humidity will also significantly drop. This is the time of year when these stronger cold fronts become fewer and fewer. Enjoy.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter
PC
Red tide is high, rain chances stay low!
Bradenton Beach mobile homeowners could buy their development that's up for sale.
Mobile home park property in Bradenton Beach being sold, residents concerned they could lose their home
Three suspects entered the victim’s residence, ransacked the home, and stole jewelry, cash and...
Bradenton Police Department looking for suspects of home invasion
If you have any information concerning his whereabout call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Silver Alert for Sarasota man

Latest News

A North Port man is charged with DUI after he hit a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle...
Troopers nab DUI suspect when he hits patrol car at fatal crash
A crash happened just before 6:40 P.M. on Saturday near Bee Ridge Rd. and Interstate I-75.
Fatal Crash near Bee Ridge Rd. and I-75
“It doesn't take long to find stuff that needs to be cleaned up," said Ben Duval, TunaSkin...
TunaSkin Aquatic Apparel hosts Beach Keepers Club event
PC
Red tide is high, rain chances stay low!