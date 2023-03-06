Building high-pressure will bring tranquil weather and then a wind shift will follow that many will enjoy.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The stalled front that caused moisture to pool in the center of the state yesterday has all but washed away today. High pressure front the eastern Gulf waters will build in and provide a mostly dry start to the work week.

The high will cause winds to blow out of the northwest and, therefore, red tide respiratory irritation is forecast to remain a problem for the first have of the week.

By midweek, a back door cold front will drop down from the northeast and cause a second high pressure area to dominate our weather. This high to our northeast will cause a wind shift to the east that should ease the issues we have been having will the watery eyes and coughing due to the red tide. At least for a while.

And while this weak cold front will not bring much cold air, it will lower late work week humidity and make the air more comfortable.

The bigger treat may come this weekend, after the beginning of Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday. A more significant cold front will move past and drop our temperatures back into the 70s. Humidity will also significantly drop. This is the time of year when these stronger cold fronts become fewer and fewer. Enjoy.

