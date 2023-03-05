Advertise With Us
Weak Cold Front Brings Lite Rain Sunday

Red Tide Levels Rise
ABC7 News at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After several days of dry weather, rain enters the forecast on Sunday with the arrival of a weak cold front. It will stall a bit and allow some clouds to hover over the Suncoast area before continuing to the east. The Sunday forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers, a high temperature around 83 with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.

Boaters will experience much better conditions in the Gulf Sunday, as the winds die down to five knots. They will shift from southwest Saturday evening, to Northeast winds Sunday morning then becoming southeast in the afternoon. The shift in winds and the decrease in their velocity, may help decrease the smell of red tide along the coast.

For beach goers, red tide levels have increased to moderate and significant amounts over the last few days. Upper respiratory irratation and dead fish are an issue along much of the Suncoast beaches. Slight levels of red tide extend as far north as Clearwater. Meanwhile the rip current statement issued Friday and Saturday, is no longer in effect.

The work week kicks off with warm temperatures in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. Dry conditions prevail with cool evening temperatures in the mid 60s. Once the current front leaves, rain chances don’t return until we head into next weekend, as another front makes its way toward the Suncoast.

