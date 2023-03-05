TunaSkin Aquatic Apparel hosts Beach Keepers Club event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) – TunaSkin Aquatic Apparel on St. Armands Circle hosted their 4th annual Beach Keepers Club on Sunday morning.

The event is a beach and community clean up at Lido Beach and around St. Armands Circle.

“It doesn’t take long to find stuff that needs to be cleaned up. So, we get a lot of cigarette butts, and we get a lot of beer cans,” said Ben Duval, TunaSkin Events Director.

Those participating paid 25 dollars including a free shirt, meal, drinks, and the gear to pick up trash. The store partnered with the Daiquiri Deck who provided volunteers with a meal and College Hunks who provided the removal of trash. All of the proceeds go to Mote Marine Aquarium and Laboratory for their coral reef restoration, according to Duval.

A study from Kyushu University, released in 2022, found 25.3 million metric tons of plastic waste is in the ocean. The study stated two-thirds of the plastic waste “cannot be monitored,” because its below the ocean’s surface or on the ocean floor.

The Suncoast is no exception to plastic pollution. Organizations like TunaSkin work to minimize the pollution creating their products through recycled materials. According to Duval, the shirts and now some shorts are made entirely from recycled plastic.

TunaSkin has another beach clean up event planned this year in Key West. That clean up is planned for Sunday, April 23rd and those proceeds will also be going to Mote Marine.

