Red tide is high, rain chances stay low!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been 19 days since our last measurable moisture at SRQ, and even that was only 0.03″! We have the chance for a few light showers Sunday but nothing significant. But - we’re tracking some changes in the weather pattern by mid-March. That change will make it easier for cold fronts to push into Florida. And that means cooler temperatures (highs in the 70s) and a better chance for rain. We could use the rain as fire danger is getting higher because of our dry conditions.

Red tide irritation continues to hold in the Intense category with lots of dead fish at most beaches. With lighter winds Sunday into the coming week, we may see red tide effects decrease. But it’s not going away anytime soon.

