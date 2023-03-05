‘Pie in the Sky’ Agape Flights Event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Agape Flights held an annual ‘Pie in the Sky’ event for several hundred people to help bring awareness to Agape’s mission this weekend.

Agape Flights is a 501 C-3 Christian aviation ministry, bringing resources to places like Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

”We have to think way ahead in order to do this community awareness event,” said Allen Speer, chief executive director. “That’s really what it was purposed for to get people in here so they would know this is what Agape Flights does on a weekly basis, not just during disasters, not just during earthquakes or hurricanes, we do this on a weekly basis.”

