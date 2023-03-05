Advertise With Us
‘Pie in the Sky’ Agape Flights Event

Agape Flights chief executive director says planning for the event takes time, but it's...
Agape Flights chief executive director says planning for the event takes time, but it's definitely worth it.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Agape Flights held an annual ‘Pie in the Sky’ event for several hundred people to help bring awareness to Agape’s mission this weekend.

Agape Flights is a 501 C-3 Christian aviation ministry, bringing resources to places like Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

”We have to think way ahead in order to do this community awareness event,” said Allen Speer, chief executive director. “That’s really what it was purposed for to get people in here so they would know this is what Agape Flights does on a weekly basis, not just during disasters, not just during earthquakes or hurricanes, we do this on a weekly basis.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

