Temps are warm and Red Tide levels are high this weekend

By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide levels surged to end the week with most beaches Friday afternoon reporting Intense respiratory irritation. Rip currents were also reported, and both conditions could easily linger for Saturday. With lighter winds Sunday we may see a decrease in both, but the red tide concentrations in the water remain Moderate to High, and there’s no end in sight for that.

Remember rain? It’s been 18 days since our last measurable moisture at SRQ, and even that was only 0.03″! We have the chance for a few light showers Sunday but nothing significant. But - we’re tracking some changes in the weather pattern by mid-March. That change will make it easier for cold fronts to push into Florida. And that means cooler temperatures (highs in the 70s) and a better chance for rain. We could use the rain as fire dangers is getting higher because of our dry conditions.

Red tide
Red tide(Station)

