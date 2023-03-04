Silver Alert for Sarasota man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A silver alert has been issued for 84-year-old Menno Mullet who was last seen Friday, Mar. 3 in the area of the 1300th block of Kruppa Ave.

He may be traveling in a 2010 red Chevrolet Traverse with a tag number of RFX309.

Menno was last seen travelling north in the area of N. Charleston Ave and N. French Street in Polk County Florida Friday.

If you have any information concerning his whereabout call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.