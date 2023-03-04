Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Silver Alert for Sarasota man

If you have any information concerning his whereabout call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
If you have any information concerning his whereabout call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.(Sarasota county Sherriff's office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A silver alert has been issued for 84-year-old Menno Mullet who was last seen Friday, Mar. 3 in the area of the 1300th block of Kruppa Ave.

He may be traveling in a 2010 red Chevrolet Traverse with a tag number of RFX309.

Menno was last seen travelling north in the area of N. Charleston Ave and N. French Street in Polk County Florida Friday.

If you have any information concerning his whereabout call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Beach mobile homeowners could buy their development that's up for sale.
Mobile home park property in Bradenton Beach being sold, residents concerned they could lose their home
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter
Brush Fire in North Port
North Port brush fire causes evacuations, dangerous conditions
Prosecutors say a group of men posed as law enforcement to rob drug dealers across Southwest...
Three plead guilty to posing as police to rob drug dealers
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says

Latest News

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrest Keith Melvin Moses, 19
Records show suspect in TV attack had many juvenile arrests
Firearms are displayed during a news conference at the Miami Field Office of the Homeland...
UN report: Modern weapons being smuggled to Haiti from US
thumbnail
Futurecast
daycare
Daycare dilemma