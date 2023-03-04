Gusty Saturday, then Winds Lessen by the end of the Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The gusty conditions stick around through Saturday, but winds will be less intense. Expect gusts from the southwest up to 25 mph on Saturday. It will be windy, mostly sunny and fair, with warm days and cool evenings. Highs will hang out in the low 80s, and lows will dip to the 60s.

Saturday is not a good day to go boating. Seas will be choppy with gusts up to 30 mph. Waves will rise between three and five feet. A small craft advisory may roll over into Saturday, along with a high surf advisory. There is currently a rip current statement in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.

A very weak cold front makes its way through the Suncoast area Sunday. As the front approaches there a slight chance of rain late Saturday, and an increased chance on Sunday. The rain will be minimal and move through the area quickly. Daytime temperatures will remain warm in the 80s as the work week kicks off. Sunshine prevails through the week.

