Cleanup and repairs continue at site of train derailment in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Some major strides with the cleanup of Tuesday’s train derailment in Manatee County. Two propane tankers removed early Friday morning and brought to a location in Sarasota. One of the tankers had ended up on it’s side. Crews bringing that tanker upright Thursday night. Drone footage from Southern Manatee Fire Rescue showing much of that activity.

“Crews that were brought in and our own internal crews are highly skilled professionals that do this everyday, and they know how to do the work in a safe and efficient manner,” said Bruce Fay, President of Seminole Gulf Railway.

Bonnie Perkins works at Sunshine Tool, a business located just feet from where this train had derailed. When ABC7 talked with her on Tuesday, she said it felt like an earthquake. ABC7 caught up with her again on Friday where she and her coworkers are relieved to see this progress with the cleanup.

“They’re doing extremely well, I’m very thankful for the Seminole Rail police doing a good job,” said Perkins. “And the railroad they’ve been extremely good and they’re cleaning it up really fast.”

Four railcars carrying sheetrock were also placed upright from it’s side on Friday. Seminole Gulf Railway officials say removal of those cars will happen very soon.

“The railcars that are currently here will be removed sometime within the next 72 hours, depending on train crew availability and it’ll be placed for unloading,” said Fay.

Officials say work to repair the track could happen as early as Monday. It’s expected to be fully operational again by Thursday.



Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.