U.S. Coast Guard saves family from sinking boat, warns boaters of dicey conditions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Windy conditions ended with a Coast Guard rescue of a family from a sinking vessel near St. Pete.

The Coast Guard was dispatched around 11 a.m. Friday morning near the Skyway Bridge.

Upon arrival, rescue crews encountered 3 adults and 1 child clinging to the hull of the vessel that ended up capsizing while our boat was in route.

“All victims were rescued and accounted for with the help of Eckard SAR. We’d like to remind boaters to check the weather before going out,” read a post from the Coast Guard.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.