Three plead guilty to posing as police to rob drug dealers

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three men have pleaded guilty to robbing suspected drug dealers by posing as police across Southwest Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Reginald Roberts, 22, of Lakeland, Nathaniel Carr, 28, of Riverdale and Chrishawn De’Earl Butler, 22, of Brooksville have each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, and brandishing and discharging firearms in the commission of crimes of violence.

According to court documents, the trio engaged in numerous armed robberies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties, some of which resulted in shootings.

The men impersonated law enforcement officers by wearing black clothing, gloves, and masks, often with law enforcement insignia, or vests with “Sheriff” affixed. During certain robberies, they drove SUVs equipped with blue lights and sirens.

The Arcadia Police Department was one of the agencies that assisted in the investigation.

Co-conspirator Jasmine Weber, 28, of Tampa has also pleaded guilty, and is pending sentencing.

Each faces a minimum mandatory sentence ranging from 14-21 years to life in federal prison. Sentencing dates have not yet been set.

