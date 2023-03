VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice Public Works staff has opted to close the South Jetty asphalt walkway on Friday due to high winds.

Humphris Park, 2000 Tarpon Center Dr., remains open for South Jetty parking and access to Jetty Jacks concessions.

The walkway will be reopened when conditions improve, as determined by City staff.

