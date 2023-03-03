Advertise With Us
Sarasota sex offender convicted of repeat offense

Steven James Aldacosta
Steven James Aldacosta(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Mar. 3, 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A registered sex offender in Sarasota has been convicted of trying to arrange a meeting with a 14-year-old girl for sex in 2019, the state attorney’s office said.

Steven James Aldacosta was convicted after a jury trial Friday of three charges: soliciting a person believed by the defendant to be a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services or devices; traveling to seduce, solicit, or entice a child to commit a sex act; and attempted lewd or lascivious battery.

A sentencing date is pending.

Aldacosta was previously convicted 2002 for sexual activity with a 13-year-old child and was registered as a sex offender.

In 2019, undercover officers posed as minors on internet sites known to have adults preying on children for illegal sexual activity.

Aldacosta, who was 39 years old at the time, reached out to a profile named “Ashlie,” which was operated by an undercover detective. Despite being told he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl, he continued to text her and speak to her on the phone, telling her they could “make out or whatever” and describing sexual positions.

Aldacosta showed up at a home in Sarasota, expecting to be along with the girl to the home – but instead he was met by law enforcement who arrested him.

