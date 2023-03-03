Mote Marine helps hospitalized children

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine has partnered with WeGo Foundation to let hospitalized children visit the aquarium. Through the use of WeGo Robots, Mote Marine now has telepresence giving children the feeling that they’re actually at the aquarium.

“They can drive the robot from the hospital bed and check out the aquarium as they want to go. They can go to any tanks,” said Volunteer Coordinator Caroline Melby.

Mote hosted their first tours on March 1st and Melby said the children had a blast. The children on the first round of tours are hospitalized at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. Melby explained any children’s hospital from across the country can take part in touring Mote Marine. The WeGo Foundation has several other places children can explore including the National Aquarium in Baltimore.

“We have kids that are permanent residents of the hospital and can do this on a weekly basis. We’re also working with kids who are coming in for short term and they do this tour before their procedures or hospital visits,” said Melby.

According to Melby, the tour help cut down on stress and anxiety related to medical procedures. She added they have kids of all ages from 5-years-old all the way up to 17-years-old.

The tour is a collaboration between the hospitals and Mote Marine getting the WeGo Guests logged in and touring.

“We have a volunteer on their end so we’ve been in touch a day before and got an idea,” explained Melby. “They have a password to our computer and the volunteer on their end connects with the WeGo Robot and they come up on the screen.”

Melby said they then ask the WeGo guests what they want to do, see or learn, and they can travel wherever they want. The children also get the opportunity to interact with other Mote guests and talk to them from the robot. Melby explained the main goal is education and allowing these kids to have autonomy.

“These kids are being told what to do all day and they’re stuck in their hospital beds,” said Melby.

Melby also explained sometimes the guests are going through procedures while on the tour like tube changes.

