Lorenz named Sarasota County Schools Police Acting Chief after Duane Oakes removed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools have confirmed that former police chief Duane Oakes has been removed from his position.

Oakes, who also serves as the school district’s Executive Director of Safety & Security, has been removed from his position with Sarasota County Schools. Officials would not release any information as to the reason for the removal.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Allison Foster has appointed Stephen Lorenz – currently a Captain with the Sarasota County Schools Police Department (SCSPD) – as the district’s Acting Chief of Police and Executive Director of Safety & Security, effective immediately.

Acting Chief Lorenz started his tenure with the SCSPD in August 2019 as a Lieutenant.

The schools says that Lorenz has over 35 years of law enforcement experience. He has obtained a Permanent Teaching Certificate in Adult Education from St. Petersburg College and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree through St. Petersburg College as well. A former Security Policeman with the U.S. Air Force, Lorenz has also served with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the North Port Police Department. Acting Chief Lorenz has over 8,000 hours of Law Enforcement-related training, holds numerous High Liability and Training certifications, and is a graduate of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Future Executive Studies program. He has also served as the Coordinator for the Suncoast Technical College Criminal Justice Academy.

