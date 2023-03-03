Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Lorenz named Sarasota County Schools Police Acting Chief after Duane Oakes removed

Acting Chief Stephen Lorenz
Acting Chief Stephen Lorenz(Katy Ellis | Sarasota County Schools)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools have confirmed that former police chief Duane Oakes has been removed from his position.

Oakes, who also serves as the school district’s Executive Director of Safety & Security, has been removed from his position with Sarasota County Schools. Officials would not release any information as to the reason for the removal.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Allison Foster has appointed Stephen Lorenz – currently a Captain with the Sarasota County Schools Police Department (SCSPD) – as the district’s Acting Chief of Police and Executive Director of Safety & Security, effective immediately.

Acting Chief Lorenz started his tenure with the SCSPD in August 2019 as a Lieutenant.

The schools says that Lorenz has over 35 years of law enforcement experience. He has obtained a Permanent Teaching Certificate in Adult Education from St. Petersburg College and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree through St. Petersburg College as well. A former Security Policeman with the U.S. Air Force, Lorenz has also served with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the North Port Police Department. Acting Chief Lorenz has over 8,000 hours of Law Enforcement-related training, holds numerous High Liability and Training certifications, and is a graduate of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Future Executive Studies program. He has also served as the Coordinator for the Suncoast Technical College Criminal Justice Academy.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winds pick up on the Suncoast
Changes in the weather will start to occur late today
1 dead after Skyway Bridge crash, road reopens
Bradenton Beach mobile homeowners could buy their development that's up for sale.
Mobile home park property in Bradenton Beach being sold, residents concerned they could lose their home
Venice Police respond to stabbing
Venice Police respond to stabbing at assisted living facility
Sarasota police stopped a driver going 80mph in a 35mph zone.
Sarasota police issue leadfoot warning

Latest News

North Port Viewer Video
Brush Fire in North Port
North Port Brush Fire causes evacuations, dangerous conditions
Three suspects entered the victim’s residence, ransacked the home, and stole jewelry, cash and...
Bradenton Police Department is looking for suspects of home invasion
Manatee train derailment video