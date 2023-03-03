Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

‘It’s a tragedy’: 4-year-old boy dies after drowning in retention pond in Gainesville

The boy was pronounced dead at UF Health Shands.
The boy was pronounced dead at UF Health Shands.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers and fire crews arrived to 6250 N.W. 23rd St. shortly before 5 p.m. for reports of a drowning child. After searching, the four year old boy’s body was found in a retention pond.

“What you realize in that split second is how things can change,” shared David Chudzick with GPD. “The diligence of you having to watch your child can change in a matter of seconds.”

RELATED: 4-year-old falls into retention pond in Northwest Gainesville

Officials said the parents work at Oakwood Commons Shopping Center and initially reported their child as missing.

“The parents work here in the shopping plaza in one of the businesses and mom ran out to run an errand,” shared Chudzick. “The dad stayed inside and was watching the child and a couple second not looking, and the child managed to get out of the store.”

The boy made his way through the breezeway and walked towards the retention pond where he fell. Officials said they did everything they could to save his life.

“Certainly we’re thinking about the family at a tough time like this and our detectives are out here doing their investigation,” shared Chudzick.

The boy was found unresponsive, then pronounced dead at UF Health Shands Hospital.

Detectives will be going through the plaza’s surveillance footage to further investigate.

TRENDING STORY: Families of former TV20 employee, 9-year-old speak after deadly Orlando shooting

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winds pick up on the Suncoast
Changes in the weather will start to occur late today
1 dead after Skyway Bridge crash, road reopens
Venice Police respond to stabbing
Venice Police respond to stabbing at assisted living facility
Sarasota police stopped a driver going 80mph in a 35mph zone.
Sarasota police issue leadfoot warning
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says

Latest News

Julian Ortiz-Castillo
Palmetto man gets life for murdering his wife
Mote Marine WeGo Robots
Mote Marine helps hospitalized children
Sarasota storm damage following Ian.
DeSantis announces $50 million for governments affected by Ian, Nicole
Sarasota Police are documenting social media threats, including this one, against staff at...
SMH staff get death threats on social media over COVID report
South Jetty walkway closed in Venice due to high wind