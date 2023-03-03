‘It’s a tragedy’: 4-year-old boy dies after drowning in retention pond in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers and fire crews arrived to 6250 N.W. 23rd St. shortly before 5 p.m. for reports of a drowning child. After searching, the four year old boy’s body was found in a retention pond.

“What you realize in that split second is how things can change,” shared David Chudzick with GPD. “The diligence of you having to watch your child can change in a matter of seconds.”

Officials said the parents work at Oakwood Commons Shopping Center and initially reported their child as missing.

“The parents work here in the shopping plaza in one of the businesses and mom ran out to run an errand,” shared Chudzick. “The dad stayed inside and was watching the child and a couple second not looking, and the child managed to get out of the store.”

The boy made his way through the breezeway and walked towards the retention pond where he fell. Officials said they did everything they could to save his life.

“Certainly we’re thinking about the family at a tough time like this and our detectives are out here doing their investigation,” shared Chudzick.

The boy was found unresponsive, then pronounced dead at UF Health Shands Hospital.

Detectives will be going through the plaza’s surveillance footage to further investigate.

