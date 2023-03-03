It’s Going to be a Windy Friday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A high pressure ridge to the southeast is competing with a low pressure system coming from the northwest, helping to bring in gusty winds across the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Expect winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph. Despite the wind, it will remain partly sunny and warm in the daytime hours, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s. The main body of the low pressure system will continue moving northeast across the Great Lakes and into New England, as a weak cold front makes its way through the Suncoast on Saturday.

Friday is not a good day to take the boat out with winds out of the south between 15 and 20 knots, potentially gusting up to 40 knots. The seas will be choppy with six to eight foot waves. A small craft advisory is likely to be issued along with a rip tide advisory, and cautionary advisories for crossing the Skyway Bridge.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.