Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

First Alert Traffic: Brush Fire North Port near Toledo Blade/Price Blvd

Brush Fire in North Port
Brush Fire in North Port(North port Fire)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police and fire crews are working to extinguish a brush fire in North Port. There may be road closures in the area as crews battle flames and high winds.

Units are responding to the area of Toledo Blade and Price Boulevard. Smoke can be seen on traffic cameras in the area and is starting to drift onto I-75. This may affect visibility.

Drivers should avoid Toledo Blade between Price and Interstate 75 at this time. This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winds pick up on the Suncoast
Changes in the weather will start to occur late today
1 dead after Skyway Bridge crash, road reopens
Bradenton Beach mobile homeowners could buy their development that's up for sale.
Mobile home park property in Bradenton Beach being sold, residents concerned they could lose their home
Venice Police respond to stabbing
Venice Police respond to stabbing at assisted living facility
Sarasota police stopped a driver going 80mph in a 35mph zone.
Sarasota police issue leadfoot warning

Latest News

1 dead after Skyway Bridge crash, road reopens
Westbound U.S. 301 (10th Street East) in Palmetto is completely closed from Canal Road (16th...
First Alert Traffic: Water line break repaired; westbound U.S. 301 in Palmetto reopens
Sarasota police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at Fruitville Road and Osprey Avenue.
First Alert Traffic: Crash knocks out traffic signals at Fruitville and Osprey
A crash on I-75 northbound at County Road 681 is blocking two lanes of traffic.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at County Road 681