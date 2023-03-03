First Alert Traffic: Brush Fire North Port near Toledo Blade/Price Blvd

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police and fire crews are working to extinguish a brush fire in North Port. There may be road closures in the area as crews battle flames and high winds.

Units are responding to the area of Toledo Blade and Price Boulevard. Smoke can be seen on traffic cameras in the area and is starting to drift onto I-75. This may affect visibility.

Drivers should avoid Toledo Blade between Price and Interstate 75 at this time. This story is developing.

