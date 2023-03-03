Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

DeSantis announces $50 million for governments affected by Ian, Nicole

Sarasota storm damage following Ian.
Sarasota storm damage following Ian.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that $50 million is available for communities impacted by hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

The money is coming from the Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan Program and is intended to provide money in the gap time that it may take for Federal funds to be processed.

This can cover costs associated with continuing, expanding, or modifying local governmental operations to meet disaster-related needs.

Counties and municipalities located in an area designated in the Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declarations for Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole are eligible to apply. An applicant must demonstrate that it may suffer or has suffered substantial loss of its tax or other revenues as a result of the hurricane and establish a need for financial assistance to enable it to continue to perform its governmental operations to be eligible.

DEO is accepting applications on a rolling basis until available funds are exhausted.

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Eastern Time, DEO will be hosting a technical assistance webinar to provide guidance to eligible applicants and interested communities’ leaders and stakeholders as they review the application process. RSVP for that webinar HERE.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to use this checklist to submit the required documentation and information via email to LocalGovernmentBridge@DEO.MyFlorida.com. For more information about the Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan Program, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org/LocalGovernmentBridge.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winds pick up on the Suncoast
Changes in the weather will start to occur late today
1 dead after Skyway Bridge crash, road reopens
Venice Police respond to stabbing
Venice Police respond to stabbing at assisted living facility
Sarasota police stopped a driver going 80mph in a 35mph zone.
Sarasota police issue leadfoot warning
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says

Latest News

Julian Ortiz-Castillo
Palmetto man gets life for murdering his wife
Mote Marine WeGo Robots
Mote Marine helps hospitalized children
Sarasota Police are documenting social media threats, including this one, against staff at...
SMH staff get death threats on social media over COVID report
South Jetty walkway closed in Venice due to high wind