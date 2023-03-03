DeSantis announces $50 million for governments affected by Ian, Nicole

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that $50 million is available for communities impacted by hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

The money is coming from the Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan Program and is intended to provide money in the gap time that it may take for Federal funds to be processed.

This can cover costs associated with continuing, expanding, or modifying local governmental operations to meet disaster-related needs.

Counties and municipalities located in an area designated in the Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declarations for Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole are eligible to apply. An applicant must demonstrate that it may suffer or has suffered substantial loss of its tax or other revenues as a result of the hurricane and establish a need for financial assistance to enable it to continue to perform its governmental operations to be eligible.

DEO is accepting applications on a rolling basis until available funds are exhausted.

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Eastern Time, DEO will be hosting a technical assistance webinar to provide guidance to eligible applicants and interested communities’ leaders and stakeholders as they review the application process. RSVP for that webinar HERE.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to use this checklist to submit the required documentation and information via email to LocalGovernmentBridge@DEO.MyFlorida.com. For more information about the Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan Program, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org/LocalGovernmentBridge.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.