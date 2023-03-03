Derailed tankers removed from site; cleanup, repairs continue

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The last of the seven railroad cars involved in Tuesday’s derailment in Manatee County were removed from the site of the incident Friday morning.

Workers with Seminole Gulf Railway continue to work at the scene where a train, including two tanker cars filled with liquid propane, fell off the tracks.

One of loaded tanker cars overturned. However, no leaks of propane were ever detected. No one was injured in the incident, official said.

Roads Thursday night near the derailment site, on 15th Street East between Tallevast Road and Whitfield Avenue were closed during the operation. Crews successfully righted all of the cars Friday morning and moved them from the site. In addition to the propane tanker cars, five other cars loaded with sheetrock also derailed.

In an announcement on Twitter, Manatee County said the work was being done at night to reduce any potential risk for persons who work or attend schools in the areas surrounding the derailment site.

A derailed propane tanker is back on its track after Tuesday's derailment in Manatee County. (video courtesy of Manatee County government)

On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan said he will be “taking a hard look” at the circumstances surrounding Tuesday’s train derailment in Manatee County.

“We’re going to have to take a hard look at what happened here and what’s happening across the country,” he said Thursday.

The Sarasota Republican toured the incident site along with county commissioners and other officials.

Seminole Gulf Railway, which owns the track involved, must submit a report on the incident by March 30, officials from the Federal Railway Administration said. Since the incident itself now appears relatively minor -- there were no injuries, no release of hazardous material and no significant damage -- the FRA will not open its own investigation, a spokesman told ABC7.

“We continue to monitor the situation and are equipped to respond if further developments demonstrate a need for FRA involvement,” said spokesman William Wong.

Meanwhile, local officials say they’re concerned about hazardous materials that are being shipped through Manatee County.

““We do have concerns about what is moving through our community and what is traveling on these 100-year-old rails,” Kevin Van Osterbridge, chair of the Manatee County Commission, said. “We hope federal railroad authorities are paying attention to what’s happening and realizing that everyone’s noticing we have serious issues with our infrastructure.”

A worker named Erick works in the complex adjacent to the crash. He said he feels the crews cleaning up those tankers filled with propane have a dangerous job and said it could be disastrous if something goes wrong.

“That could be deadly to some people, animals, environment, you know? I just hope everything is safe—we’re all safe. [I hope] we won’t have to evacuate and everything goes well over there. That’s pretty much it,” he said.

Buchanan said he was concerned, too, about the state of the propane tanks. “I’m hopeful, but until we get this resolved completely, I’m not going to be sleeping as well as night. It’s not a huge risk, but it is a risk.”

ABC7 spoke with several employees of the other businesses nearby. Many of them said they were hoping to get a notice from their employer that they could work from home.

Others, like warehouse workers, who don’t have that option said they were a little nervous about showing up on Wednesday.

Nearby worker, Michelle Weber, said she has been keeping an eye on the situation—and says she hopes authorities would be swift to inform those who work in the area if a problem were to arise.

“I would imagine, or maybe hope, that once they started that progress that they would let us know and to eliminate any type of concern that they would let us maybe work from home or something like that. But, I would hope they would keep us up to speed on what they’re doing,” said Weber.

But, it’s more than just businesses that are being affected. David Dalesio lives just a few blocks down the track.

With all of the train derailments happening nationwide, he said having the same thing happen so close to home is nerve-racking.

“I’ve heard about them all—the ones that’s been going on. Then, it happens out your back door with propane tanks you know?” said Dalesio.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.