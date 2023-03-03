Crews working to combat six brush fires in windy conditions
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Division Forestry confirms that crews in the Suncoast are currently battling six brush fires in windy conditions.
Patrick Mahoney who is over the Myakka River District confirms to ABC7. All fires are contained at least to some degree.
Palmetto - Moccasin Wallow
Charlotte County - Huffmaster Road
North Port - Toledo Blade
Bradenton - State Road 70 and Lindrick Lane
Charlotte County - State Road 17
Charlotte County - McCall Road
The fire in Toledo blade caused significant smoke and evacuations of a school and a daycare.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.