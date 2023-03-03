Advertise With Us
Crews working to combat six brush fires in windy conditions

WWSB Generic Stock 4
WWSB Generic Stock 4(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Division Forestry confirms that crews in the Suncoast are currently battling six brush fires in windy conditions.

Patrick Mahoney who is over the Myakka River District confirms to ABC7. All fires are contained at least to some degree.

Palmetto - Moccasin Wallow

Charlotte County - Huffmaster Road

North Port - Toledo Blade

Bradenton - State Road 70 and Lindrick Lane

Charlotte County - State Road 17

Charlotte County - McCall Road

The fire in Toledo blade caused significant smoke and evacuations of a school and a daycare.

