Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Woman accused of using aunt’s debit card to charge $12K worth of DoorDash orders

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her...
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her 73-year-old aunt's debit card.(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman is accused of using her aunt’s debit card to make hundreds of fraudulent purchases through DoorDash.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Maili Morris was booked into jail on Feb. 16 on 816 counts of criminal financial charges.

Authorities said Morris ordered about $12,000 worth of food and merchandise from restaurants and stores in the Hammond area from November 2022 to January 2023.

According to investigators, Morris made 136 unauthorized purchases using her 73-year-old aunt’s debit card, which she had linked to her personal DoorDash account.

WVUE reports the orders were made from retail stores that included Big Lots, PetSmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar General and several fast-food restaurants.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Jimmy Travis said Morris’ bond has been set at $18 million.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winds pick up on the Suncoast
Changes in the weather will start to occur late today
Venice Police respond to stabbing
Venice Police respond to stabbing at assisted living facility
Sarasota police stopped a driver going 80mph in a 35mph zone.
Sarasota police issue leadfoot warning
1 dead after Skyway Bridge crash, road reopens
A suspected car burglar led Sarasota Police on a short-lived chase Tuesday morning, authorities...
Burglary suspect cornered in office bathroom, Sarasota police say

Latest News

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire with people trapped...
2 young children killed in house fire, officials say
Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in...
Communities await first US limits on ‘forever chemicals’
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 actions, DOJ says
Tim Norman was sentenced to life in federal prison for his nephew's murder.
Former ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ star Tim Norman gets life in nephew’s killing