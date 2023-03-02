Windy weather will prompt advisories Friday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong storm system will be developing on Thursday over the southern Plains on Thursday this will bring the potential for severe storms and tornados from Dallas through Illinois late Thursday into early Friday morning. This same system will generate strong winds for our area which will cause some beach and boating hazards for Friday through early Saturday.

We start off Thursday with some patchy fog which will quickly burn off and reveal mostly sunny skies. Skies will stay that way through much of the day with highs warming into the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 10 mph picking up a bit by the afternoon.

Weak cold front brings some clouds and a small chance for rain over the weekend (WWSB)

Friday will be a windy day but should be mostly sunny as well. Winds will be out of the SSW at 20-25 mph by late morning with some gusts up to 35 mph through the early afternoon. Expect to see a small craft advisory with rip currents up and down area beaches. These rip currents and hazardous boating conditions could linger into Saturday as it will be breezy.

Saturday we will see a weak cold front move in late in the day. We will still see breezy conditions on Saturday but not as windy as Friday. We will see an increase in cloudiness on Saturday with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies at times. The rain chance on Saturday is only as 30% for a few passing showers. The high will be in the mid 80s as the front won’t pass until late Saturday.

Even with the front moving through on Sunday we will still see breezy conditions with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for a few showers. The high on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

It stays nice through Thursday of next week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s each day and no chance for rain.

