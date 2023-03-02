Advertise With Us
Tara Elementary kindergarten teacher inspires students to be good people

Josephine Johnson is this months Chalkboard Champion!
By Brendan Mackey
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Not everyone can say they enjoy going into work, but Josephine Johnson sure can! She loves it. In fact, everyday that she walks into her classroom its like her own paradise.

“One of the 5th grade teachers calls it “taradise.” Its really “taradise” you know coming here,” says Josephine Johnson.

Mrs. Johnson is now in her 8th year of being a part of the Tara Elementary School staff, but she doesn’t see it that way. To her this is extended family and it continues to grow every year.

“You know god didn’t give me my own children, but he promised me don’t worry. You know I’m giving you sets of wonderful children every year,” says Johnson.

Mrs. Johnson’s passion for her students is obvious and you can see that the second you step into her classroom.

“She teaches us a lot and that’s the best teacher ever, says kindergartner Eva Marino.

Mrs. Johnson says she is humbled to accept this award, but she also knows how important her job is for the future of these kids lives.

“Kindergarten is the best because you are teaching them too be kind. You know from the word kindergarten you see the word kind. I always thought with the kids if there is anything I teach you its to be kind. To embrace everybody,” says Johnson.

Even though her kindergarten class moves on to the next grade every year, she wants them to always remember to keep moving forward.

“If you need to crawl, crawl. If you need to climb, climb. I want you to always look at the future. Always think about what your goal is. That’s what I need to tell my children. Just keep on and they can always call me when they need me,” says Johnson.

Mrs. Johnson will forever be a bright light to these kids.

ABC7 named Mrs. Johnson a Chalkboard Champion for the month of February. Carl Reynolds Law presenting her a check for $500.

To honor a teacher in your life, nominate them today.

