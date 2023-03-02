Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sheriff: Florida man fatally shot teenage daughter, 3 others

Deputies reported finding the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother. The...
Deputies reported finding the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother. The other two victims were identified as a 63-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAVERAL GROVES, Fla. (AP) - A central Florida man was arrested Wednesday after fatally shooting his teenage daughter and three other people, authorities said.

Domenico Gigante, 36, faces four counts of first-degree murder, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a news conference.

Deputies responded to a Canaveral Groves home early Wednesday morning after one of two surviving children had called a relative for help, officials said. Canaveral Groves is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) inland from Cape Canaveral.

The deputies found the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother Constance Terwilliger, who previously had been in a relationship with Gigante, Ivey said. The other two victims were identified as Glenda Terwilliger, 63, and Michael Andrew Watson, 36.

Officials didn’t give a motive for the slayings.

Gigante was arrested later Wednesday at his Rockledge home, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of the crime scene, officials said.

Gigante was being held without bail. Online jail records didn’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice Police respond to stabbing
Venice Police respond to stabbing at assisted living facility
Sarasota police stopped a driver going 80mph in a 35mph zone.
Sarasota police issue leadfoot warning
A suspected car burglar led Sarasota Police on a short-lived chase Tuesday morning, authorities...
Burglary suspect cornered in office bathroom, Sarasota police say
Sarasota police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at Fruitville Road and Osprey Avenue.
First Alert Traffic: Crash knocks out traffic signals at Fruitville and Osprey
A man was rescued in the Manatee River Monday as he was clinging to a support on the Green...
Man rescued from water underneath the Green Bridge

Latest News

Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
Rail safety expert discusses Manatee County derailment and other recent crashes.
Rail safety expert speaks out following Manatee County train derailment
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.
Cat, missing for 2 years, found nearly 1,600 miles away, police say