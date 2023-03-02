Advertise With Us
Sheriff: Florida man fatally shot teenage daughter, 3 others

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANAVERAL GROVES, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida man was arrested Wednesday after fatally shooting his teenage daughter and three other people, authorities said.

Domenico Gigante, 36, faces four counts of first-degree murder, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a news conference.

Deputies responded to a Canaveral Groves home early Wednesday morning after one of two surviving children had called a relative for help, officials said. Canaveral Groves is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) inland from Cape Canaveral.

The deputies found the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother Constance Terwilliger, who previously had been in a relationship with Gigante, Ivey said. The other two victims were identified as Glenda Terwilliger, 63, and Michael Andrew Watson, 36.

Officials didn’t give a motive for the slayings.

Gigante was arrested later Wednesday at his Rockledge home, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of the crime scene, officials said.

Gigante was being held without bail. Online jail records didn’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the case.

